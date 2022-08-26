Selling The OC star Tyler Stanaland has a VERY famous wife

Selling The OC joined Netflix this week, and it is currently one of the top trending shows on the streaming giant.

The Selling Sunset spin-off series follows a fresh set of realtors as they square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast.

One of the realtors in the drama-filled series is Tyler Stanaland, and it turns out he is married to Hollywood actress Brittany Snow.

The couple tied the knot in March 2020 after two years of dating.

Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Tyler explained why he doesn’t want his famous wife to appear on the show.

The 33-year-old said he “wanted to keep certain parts” of his life “private”.

“And as time goes on, maybe that’ll be different,” he added. “But for right now, that was kind of the one thing that made me feel safe embarking on such a strange journey.”

Speaking about how he met his wife, Tyler said: “We kind of met through mutual friends, but how we started talking was through social media. I slid into her DMs.”

“But there was some connection points that we kind of knew who each other were and then suddenly, it ends with the worst pick-up line ever. And she somehow resigned and are married.”

Recalling the pickup line he used on Brittany, the realtor revealed: “I said, “Babe Town, USA, population, YOU. Nothing else, just that.”

Season one of Selling The OC is on Netflix now.