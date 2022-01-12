Selling Sunset star slams ‘f**ked up’ claims Christine Quinn faked her pregnancy

Selling Sunset star Davina Potratz has slammed claims her co-star Christine Quinn faked her pregnancy.

The real estate agent and her husband Christian Richard welcomed a son named Christian Georges Dumontet last May, and her journey to motherhood was documented in the fourth season of the Netflix show.

After the fourth season of Selling Sunset premiered in November, the 33-year-old was accused of faking her pregnancy, as she appeared to snap back very quickly after giving birth.

Speaking on the latest episode of Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Davina slammed the “f**ked up” rumours, and said Christine was “really hurt” over the allegations.

The reality star said: “Christine was absolutely pregnant. I saw her belly. She called me from the hospital the day she gave birth.”

“I saw her C-section scar. We were on FaceTime. She absolutely was pregnant and gave birth to her son.”

“It’s really hurtful, you know, when someone says she didn’t give birth,” she continued.

“I can’t lie about something that I don’t know about, but I will defend something that I do know.”

“She really was pregnant and that she really did give birth to her child. Regardless of people supporting her or not supporting her, that part of it is true.”

Christine welcomed her son two weeks before his due date, and was rushed into hospital for an emergency c-section.

The reality star admitted doctors saved both of their lives as she started “flatlining” during the birth.

In a previous Instagram post, she wrote: “Reliving the trauma on Selling Sunset about my birth experience, was one of the most difficult things I have ever done; let alone allowing these very raw, personal moments of my life captured on camera.”

“I am not often publicly vulnerable, as I feel the responsibility to put on a brave face, despite still feeling at the time hopeless, terrified, and to this day traumatized. Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive.”

“After my water broke the day I was filming, I was rushed to the hospital already 9cm dilated. Hyperventilating from the excruciating pain, I was immediately rushed in to an emergency crash C-section due to both our heart rates instantly plummeting.”

“Baby C umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck. Baby C was seconds away from not making it. The surgeons didn’t even have time to count their tools before stitching me up as I was flatlining,” Christine revealed.

“They ran me through the X-ray machine immediately after surgery to ensure there was no remaining tools left in my body. I am so grateful for the doctors and surgeons that saved BOTH of us. I thank God everyday for my blessings, and my miracle baby.”

“Always remember life is too short and grudges are a waste of perfect happiness. Let go of what you can, and take chances. Give everything and have no regrets. Life is too short to be unhappy.”

Christine added: “With this, I realized that with the responsibility of being a role model, it requires complete authenticity, and I wouldn’t be genuine if I didn’t share my vulnerabilities in the process.”

“That to me is the true definition of being a Boss B***h.”