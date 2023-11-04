Selling Sunset star confirms her departure from the show in emotional video

Heather Rae Young has confirmed her departure from Selling Sunset in an emotional video.

Following the release of season 7 on Netflix, which barely features the 36-year-old, Heather told fans she’s no longer a part of the show.

Sharing clips from her time of Selling Sunset alongside sweet videos of her family life on TikTok, Heather wrote: “It’s bittersweet to not be a part of SS anymore. But I do know that good or bad I wouldn’t change the experiences I had.”

In a post shared on Instagram, the reality star echoed the same sentiment as she shared a photo with her co-star Bre Tiesi and TikTok star Josh Richards, who makes a cameo in the new season.

She wrote: “The trio you never expected… but always wanted ❤️‍🔥 Selling Sunset season 7 is out now & you’ll get to peep me in a few scenes with these two @joshrichards @bre_tiesi 👀.

“Everything happens how it’s meant to 🤍….. And we all have a plan. It’s bittersweet to not be a part of SS anymore. But I do know that good or bad I wouldn’t change the experiences I had.

“Let the drama begin 😳 I’ll be no part of it ✌🏻 Thank you -> next 🙏🏻,” she added.

Last month, fans feared Heather had left the show after she was noticeably absent from the promo image for season 7 of the Netflix series.

One fan commented, “omg where is heather,” while another wrote, “Where is hardworking @theheatherraeelmoussa 😢😢😢.”

Fans also pointed out that Davina Potratz was missing from the promo image too.

Taking to Instagram at the time, Heather addressed her absence from the photo on social media.

Sharing a photo of herself alongside the new cast image, she wrote: “Looks like I got pushed in the water… its a good thing I can swim! Congrats to my girls on S7! 💗 You may see me in a few episodes….. 💁🏼‍♀️.”

In the comment section, Davina poked fun at her absence too by commenting: “You and me both 🤣🔥.”

Earlier this year, Heather admitted she hadn’t been “called back” to film Season 7 of Selling Sunset after her maternity leave.

In March, she told E! News: “Season 7 is filming right now, but I’ve been off maternity leave and I’ve been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back.”

“It’s been a little frustrating. So, not sure what’s been going on.”

The 36-year-old, who has been a cast member on the show since the first season, previously told fans that she filmed “a little bit” for the upcoming season before going on maternity leave.

Season 7 of Selling Sunset is now available to stream on Netflix.