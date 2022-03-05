Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn left shaken after armed robbers try to break into her home

Christine Quinn has been left shaken after armed robbers tried to break into her home while she was sleeping.

The Selling Sunset star opened up about the “horrifying moment” on her Instagram Story, and has since asked the public to help identify the two robbers.

Recalling the moment she realised someone was trying to break in, Christine said: “We were sleeping and we woke up to noises, and the noises started getting louder and louder.”

“We didn’t know what was going on. We immediately checked the security footage and outside of the master bedroom, there were two armed robbers breaking our glass window.”

“We immediately called the cops. The cops were here within a minute,” she explained.

“We went into our baby’s room and immediately locked the door and the cops were here instantly.”

The real-estate agent, who welcomed son Christian Georges Dumontet with her husband Christian Richard last May, said the robbers weren’t able to break in thanks to their double and triple-paned windows.

“This was the most horrifying moment of my life when we’re laying in bed and there is two armed men that we’re watching on camera literally four feet from me, and my baby’s sleeping… very close to us, to the right of us,” she continued.

“I want people to know to take this very seriously. This stuff does happen in L.A., it’s happening all the time.”

“I don’t know what would’ve happened if they would’ve been able to get through that glass. Because they would’ve reached our bedroom, and they would’ve probably shot us.”

“Be really safe out there. And if anyone recognizes these two people, please. let me know.”

Christine then shared photos of the men outside their home, which were captured on CCTV, and offered a reward to anyone who can identify them.