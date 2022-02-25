Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Sean Penn jets to Ukraine to film documentary about Russian invasion

VIPIRELAND.COM
Ciara O'Mahony
Ciara O'Mahony

Sean Penn has jetted to Ukraine to film a documentary about the Russian invasion.

The Oscar-winning actor has met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, and even attended a government press conference in Kyiv this week.

The 61-year-old’s plans to produce a documentary about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were shared by the Ukrainian president’s office on social media.

Sean Penn and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky

A post shared on the President’s official Facebook page said: “The director came to Kyiv specifically to record all the events taking place in Ukraine and as a documentary filmmaker to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country.”

“Today, Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine while being in Ukraine. Our country is grateful to him for such a display of courage and honesty.”

“Penn demonstrates the kind of courage that many others, including Western politicians, lack.”

According to NBC News, the Hollywood actor is making the documentary for Vice Studios.

Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

The Ukrainian government has since revealed the invasion has already cost the lives of 137 civilians, and multiple military personnel.

The invasion occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning after Putin announced a “special military operation” in the Donbas area of Ukraine.

The Russian leader also issued a warning to other counties who tried to intervene, saying they “must know that Russia’s answer will be immediate, and will lead to such consequences as you never experienced in your history.”

A number of world leaders, including US president Joe Biden and UK prime minister Boris Johnson, have since condemned Moscow’s “unprovoked and unjustified” attack of Ukraine, and announced serious sanctions against Russia.

In a televised address on Thursday, Joe Biden said: “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

Ad
Ciara O'Mahony

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us