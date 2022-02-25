Sean Penn jets to Ukraine to film documentary about Russian invasion

Sean Penn has jetted to Ukraine to film a documentary about the Russian invasion.

The Oscar-winning actor has met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, and even attended a government press conference in Kyiv this week.

The 61-year-old’s plans to produce a documentary about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were shared by the Ukrainian president’s office on social media.

A post shared on the President’s official Facebook page said: “The director came to Kyiv specifically to record all the events taking place in Ukraine and as a documentary filmmaker to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country.”

“Today, Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine while being in Ukraine. Our country is grateful to him for such a display of courage and honesty.”

“Penn demonstrates the kind of courage that many others, including Western politicians, lack.”

According to NBC News, the Hollywood actor is making the documentary for Vice Studios.

Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

The Ukrainian government has since revealed the invasion has already cost the lives of 137 civilians, and multiple military personnel.

The invasion occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning after Putin announced a “special military operation” in the Donbas area of Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin threatened "consequences you have never faced in your history" for "anyone who tries to interfere with us." His speech, intended to justify the invasion of Ukraine, seemed to come close to threatening nuclear war.

The Russian leader also issued a warning to other counties who tried to intervene, saying they “must know that Russia’s answer will be immediate, and will lead to such consequences as you never experienced in your history.”

A number of world leaders, including US president Joe Biden and UK prime minister Boris Johnson, have since condemned Moscow’s “unprovoked and unjustified” attack of Ukraine, and announced serious sanctions against Russia.

In a televised address on Thursday, Joe Biden said: “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

"Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences." – President Joe Biden announces additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine