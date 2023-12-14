Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs loses out on major TV project following sexual abuse allegations

Hulu has reportedly scrapped plans for a reality series starring Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, after he was accused of sexual abuse by multiple women.

The streaming service had plans to shoot a reality show following the lives of the rapper and his family, called Diddy+7, but quickly withdrew from the deal following the allegations.

According to Rolling Stone, James Corden’s production company Fulwell 73 were set to produce the series, and the project was only in the early stages.

A source told Page Six earlier this year what the show would entail: “It’s going to profile the entire family. They all have businesses – even the kids – and it will feature everyone.”

The rapper had also been spotted filming the show with his family in Los Angeles and Miami.

Last month, Diddy was accused of alleged rape and physical abuse by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a lawsuit.

The rapper vehemently denied the allegations, and one day later the pair confirmed that they had settled the lawsuit.

Diddy and Cassie dated on and off for over a decade, before they separated for good in October 2018.

Since settling their lawsuit, three more women have also come forward to accuse Diddy of sexual abuse in lawsuits.

In a statement shared via Instagram on December 6, the 54-year-old wrote: “Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.”

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and my truth,” he wrote, before signing off, “Sean Diddy Combs”.

Alongside Hulu, Rolling Stone has reported that a total of 23 other companies have cut ties with the singer and his digital e-commerce business, Empower Global, since the allegations against him came to light.

Annette Njau, founder of House of Takura, told the outlet that her company’s decision to cease the business relationship with Empower Global was “made on the day that Casandra Ventura filed her lawsuit.”

She also added: “We take the allegations against Mr. Combs very seriously and find such behavior abhorrent and intolerable. We believe in victims’ rights, and support victims in speaking their truth, even against the most powerful of people.”

Co-founder of Nekita May Art, Tammy Nekita Lembrick, also told the publication that they decided to stop working with Empower Global amid the allegations.

“I have a daughter at FIT that I vowed to be a role model for in all things, I pride myself on being a woman with great moral integrity and prefer my brand not be associated with that organization,” they said.