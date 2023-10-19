Scott Disick reveals he wants his future girlfriend to be like Khloe Kardashian

Scott Disick has revealed he wants his future girlfriend to be like Khloe Kardashian.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner and Khloe try to set up Scott with his perfect match.

The Talentless founder, 40, said: “I’ve been too focused on the kids and me. Yeah, I am [lonely] all the time. I guess I can’t just live with having my kids.”

Scott then said he wants his future girlfriend to have qualities like Khloe, who is the younger sister of his ex Kourtney.

He said: “She’s funny, she’s kind, she’s sweet and she’s cute. She’s got all of the characteristics that I’m looking for.”

Scott clarified that he would “never look at Khloe sexually”, adding: “But I just need someone who doesn’t give up on somebody.”

“I have been through a lot of different things. I definitely know I am not easy and I am not perfect,” the reality star added.

Kris, 67, then weighed in on Scott’s comments and added: “I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloe.”

“Listen, I have a crush on Khloé. Everyone has a crush on Khloe. The cameramen all have a crush on Khloe. If we could just find somebody who comes close, we know what he is looking for.”

Following his split from Kourtney, Scott went on to date models Sofia Richie and Amelia Gray, while his ex Kourtney moved on with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker – who she married in May.

Kourtney and Scott share three children – Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Kourtney is now expecting another baby with Travis.