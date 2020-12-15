Scott Disick publicly professes his love for Kourtney Kardashian in sweet post

Fans have been calling on the former couple to rekindle their romance

Scott Disick has publicly professed his love for Kourtney Kardashian in a sweet post.

The reality stars first started dating back in 2006, before splitting for good in 2015.

The former couple celebrated their sons Mason (11) and Reign’s (6) birthdays on Monday, with Scott paying tribute to his ex in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Sharing a photo with Mason and their daughter Penelope, Scott wrote: “Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town.”

“I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with.

“I love u and our family more than anything in the world 🌎,” he added.

Fans took to the comment section to call on the couple to rekindle their romance, with one user writing: “Just get back together already.”

A second fan penned: “Give the people what they want 💍”, while a third commented: “u guys need to get back together like asap.”

Back in October, a source told E! News: “Scott and Kourtney have come a long way. They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever.”

“They call each other ‘best friends.’ They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going.”

“Since Scott has been in a good place recently, Kourtney has been enjoying spending time with him.”

“When he’s in a good place, they have the most fun and she wants to be around him. She thinks he’s the funniest person and will always have a place in her heart for him,” the insider added.

Scott has been linked to 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin in recent months, with a source telling the outlet that Kourtney is “supportive” of the romance.

“Kourtney doesn’t care who Scott dates as long as it keeps him happy and busy.”

The insider added that Scott was “at his best” when he is “able to find a balance between dating and family time.”

“He’s in a good place with Kourtney and has been a great dad to the kids. That’s when Kourtney is happiest.”