Sandra Bullock explains why she is taking a break from acting

Credit: Apega/WENN.com
Isabelle Durso
Sandra Bullock has explained why she is taking a break from acting.

The award-winning actress is taking a step back from Hollywood life to spend some time with her two children – Louis, 12, and Laila, 10.

The 57-year-old admitted she doesn’t know how long her hiatus will be, but that she needs time to “be in the place that makes [her] happiest.”

Facebook Watch/Facebook

She told Entertainment Tonight: “I take my job very seriously when I’m at work…and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That’s where I’m gonna be for a while.”

The Blind Side star said her new schedule will revolve entirely around her kids, “servicing their every need and their social calendar”.

Sandra adopted Louis in 2010 and Laila in 2015, and opened up about motherhood during an episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk in December.

She said: “I knew I would be a mother, but I knew I wouldn’t be a mother at a young age. That was all that I had. That was my joy.”

“I was on a wheel, but it’s hard when society is breathing down your neck going, ‘You have to do [motherhood] this way.'”

Recalling the moment she first held her son Louis, Sandra added: “I just knew and I said, ‘This is my path.'”

Credit: FayesVision/WENN.com
