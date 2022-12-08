Sam Asghari breaks his silence amid concerns for wife Britney Spears

Sam Asghari has broken his silence amid concerns for his wife Britney Spears.

The #FreeBritney has been trending on Twitter in recent days, as some fans are convinced someone else is controlling the singer’s social media accounts.

The 41-year-old made a series of posts about her family members on Instagram earlier this week, before deleting her account.

Sam took to his Instagram Stories this morning to share a statement regarding the recent concern for his wife.

He wrote: “Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it’s good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman. I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times. Thank you to all of her protective fans.”

“Out of respect for her privacy I don’t post her 247. I ask for permission if I ever do. For my job I have to attend many events. It would be my honour if she joins. For her those things are not fun. They’re hectic and full of stress. Specially, since she’s been doing these things since 8 years old. Plus she already slayed every single one she has been to.”

“I’ve always respected and supported her privacy with everything I’ve had. I ask of you supportive and protective fans to do the same. Sometimes being over protective can cause more stress and damage.”

During an Instagram Q&A earlier this week, Sam also shut down speculation he was running Britney’s account.

A fan asked: “Do you control her Instagram?”

The 28-year-old replied: “I would never control someone that’s been controlled for 13+ years.”

Britney’s fans launched the #FreeBritney movement back in 2019, with the aim of freeing the singer from her conservatorship.

The Toxic singer was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown in 2008. A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who has since resigned from the role.

Following a lengthy court battle, Britney’s conservatorship was officially terminated by Judge Brenda Penny in November 2021.