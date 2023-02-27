SAG Awards 2023: The FULL list of winners

The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
The annual awards show celebrates the best achievements in film and television performances.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett (Tar)
Viola Davis (The Woman King)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Danielle Deadwyler (Till)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale) – WINNER
Bill Nighy (Living)
Adam Sandler (Hustle)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) – WINNER
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) – WINNER
Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Jason Bateman (Ozark) – WINNER
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Jean Smart (Hacks) – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Emily Blunt (The English)
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy) – WINNER
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steve Carell (The Patient)
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Sam Elliott (1883) – WINNER
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things – WINNER
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick – WINNER
The Woman King