Rumer Willis welcomes first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

Rumer Willis has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

The actress, who is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet photo of her newborn daughter.

Revealing her baby girl’s name, the new mum wrote: “✨ Louetta Isley Thomas Willis ✨ You are pure magic 🌱”

“Born at home on Tuesday April 18th. You are more than we ever dreamed of ✨” she added.

Rumi’s mum Demi commented on the post: “Pure love for this little birdie❤️”

Hilary Duff wrote: “Yes mama …. Magical!” and Nikki Reed penned: “The sweetest girl❤️ loving you and your mama endlessly…”

Melanie Griffith: “She is beautiful!! Congratulations Mama! ♥️ Welcome to this world Louetta!! 💫⭐️💫”

Rumer went Instagram official with her boyfriend Derek in November last year, and she announced her pregnancy one month later.

Back in February, Rumer penned a sweet tribute to her beau on Instagram, writing: “My sweet sweet man @derekrichardthomas I didn’t know that love could feel like this. I have never been so happy in my life. You make everything more fun and goofy and joyful. You take such good care of my ♥️.”

“Your silliness and laughter is something I am so deeply grateful for and truly what made me fall in love with you. Thank you for being my partner in crime, my confidant, my best friend and always saying yes to adventure and challenging me to be the best version of myself.”

“Thank you for making me a mama, and being my partner in this wild ride into parenthood, you take such good care of me and our little one already. We are so lucky to love you.

♥️ your valentines Rue and Little 🌱”