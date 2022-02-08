Rosie Huntington-Whiteley announces the name of her newborn daughter

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has announced the name of her newborn daughter.

The model welcomed her second child with Jason Statham last week, and took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet snap of her baby girl in her Moses basket.

She captioned the post: “Isabella James Statham 👼🏼 2.2.22”

Rosie announced her pregnancy back in August, by sharing a snap of her growing baby bump on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Taaa daahhh !! 👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻 #round2.”

Rosie and her actor beau Jason, who currently live in LA, started dating in 2010 and later got engaged in 2016.

After welcoming their son Jack in 2017, they decided to press pause on their wedding plans.

At the time, Rosie said: “We’re looking forward to that time. It’s also not a huge priority for us; we’re so happy.”

“I think it will be fun to do it when the baby’s grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding.”