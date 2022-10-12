RHOA star Cynthia Bailey splits from husband Mike Hill after two years of marriage

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey has split from her husband Mike Hill after two years of marriage.

The couple announced the news via a joint statement shared with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.

They said: “LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways.”

The statement continued: “No one is to blame, and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.”

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters.”

“Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!”

Cynthia started dating Mike in 2018, two years after her divorce from her first husband Peter Thomas.

They got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in October 2020.

Cynthia confirmed her departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta in September 2021, after 11 seasons on the show.