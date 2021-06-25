Renée Zellweger romantically linked to popular TV presenter and reality star

The actress has a new man in her life

Renée Zellweger is reportedly dating Ant Anstead.

According to TMZ, the 52-year-old actress struck up a romance with the Wheeler Dealers star after they filmed an episode of his new Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

The six-episode series will follow Ant and his co-host Cristy Lee as they help celebrities give one of their loved ones a one-of-a-kind car transformation.

Other stars set to appear on the show include Mary J. Blige, Tony Hawk, Octavia Spencer, James Marsden and Danny Trejo.

The news comes just days after Ant, 42, finalised his divorce from HGTV star Christina Haack – who he married in December 2018.

The former couple share a 21-month-old son named Hudson, and they’ve both been granted joint legal and physical custody of their only child.

Renée’s last public romance was with rock guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, who she split from in 2019.

Over the years, the actress has also dated Bradley Cooper, Jack White, and Jim Carrey.