Reese Witherspoon announces the death of her publicist Nanci Ryder in heartbreaking tribute

Reese Witherspoon has announced the death of her publicist Nanci Ryder in a heartbreaking tribute.

The 67-year-old died earlier this week, following a six year battle with ALS.

Sharing photos of her and Nanci on Instagram, Reese wrote: “Sometimes in life, if you are lucky, you meet someone who takes you under their wing and cares for you like a daughter. Nanci Ryder was that other mother to me.”

“I met her when I was 19, and we traveled the world together promoting movies… France, Germany, UK, Australia, Brazil, Russia…so many amazing places!”

“But I loved our talks the most. Every day after my kids went to school, she would call me to chat about shopping, purses, vintage jewelry, and about the Bachelor.”

“One day, Nanci called and told me she was having trouble talking…it was ALS. Nanci lived with and fought ALS for 6 years. (My heart goes to everyone out there dealing with this devastating disease)”

“Yesterday, my Nanci left this world. I’m so sad because I miss her so much, but now I know she is Heaven chatting with all her friends about purses, jewelry and she is looking down on me… smiling. ALWAYS. I LOVE YOU, Nanci,” she added.

Nanci was a well-known publicist in Hollywood, and her other clients included Sarah Jessica Parker, Courteney Cox, Robert Downey Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Following the news of her death, Sarah Michelle also posted a touching tribute to Nanci on Instagram.

Sharing an old photo of them together, the actress wrote: “This is Nanci Ryder. I am 21 in this picture, and it’s my first trip to Europe.”

“Nanci was definitely the most sophisticated person I had ever met, and took me to so many firsts on that trip (like those traditional fish and chips).”

“Nanci also came with me and Freddie, on our first trip as a couple. But more than that, Nanci is the reason that to this day, I’m surrounded by so many incredible female friends. Leslie, Marisa, Nicole, Holly and of course Jenna – it all comes back to Nanci.”

“Nanci survived breast cancer only to be diagnosed with ALS. But till the end she fought with dignity and humor. And was a champion of fighting those battles.”

“In your honor, I will never stop fighting. You presence will be missed Nanci, but your spirit remains with all of us. We love you #nanciryder,” she added.