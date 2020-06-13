Maura Derrane admits she ‘can’t walk anywhere’ without people recognising her

Maura Derrane has admitted she “can’t walk anywhere” without people recognising her – and she thinks it’s “fabulous”.

The RTÉ presenter is delighted how popular The Today Show has become over the past few years, which she hosts alongside Dáithí Ó Sé.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mirror, Maura said: “It’s great for the show and our team and we are thrilled. It was a wonderful acknowledgment and we were thrilled to get that from the audience.”

“At the end of the day you wouldn’t be anywhere without the audience. If people don’t like it, it won’t continue, but the audience has been so loyal and we love that about them.”

“I can’t walk anywhere. I mean you go into a supermarket and it’s everything, it’s unbelievable,” she continued.

“Especially over the last couple of years it has been amazing how many people are watching the show.”

“And people are coming up to me, even in the supermarket when I am buying my food and whatever, and it is just fabulous.”

The mum-of-one, who drives from Waterford to the RTÉ studios in Cork every day, added: “You just feel good and I swear it makes you want to continue and do your job better. It’s a wonderful encouragement.”

“I’m up and down from Dungarvan and it’s tiring enough but, look, it is what it is. We are so used to it now, so we know what we are doing so it is a good feeling.”