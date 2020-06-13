Robbie Williams reveals he’s finally bought a phone – after 14 YEARS without one

The singer got rid of his mobile phone back in 2006

Robbie Williams has revealed he’s finally bought a phone, after 14 years without one.

The singer got rid of his mobile phone back in 2006, but recently got a new one so he could do Instagram Lives during lockdown.

Speaking to fans on his latest Instagram Live, Robbie said: “I have a phone now, because I didn’t have a phone for a long time.”

“Last night my wife said, ‘You’re on your phone too much,’ and she’s right.”

“So now I’ve got to get off my phone, even though I’m on it now, and then I’ve got to find out what I’m now going to be addicted to, my new addiction,” he confessed.

“As long as it’s not pills or booze or powders, I don’t care. There has to be something. I put one fire out and another comes up.”

Robbie and Ayda have been keeping fans entertained with their hilarious social media posts during the coronavirus lockdown.

The couple are currently isolating in Los Angeles with their four children – Teddy, 7, Charlie, 5, Coco, 20 months, and Beau, four months.