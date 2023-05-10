Real Housewives star Dorit Kemsley reveals surprising career move

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley is set to make her stage debut alongside Boy George in a pantomime later this year.

The pair will star in a stage adaptation of Peter Pan, which will visit arenas across the UK from October 26, 2023 – January 7, 2024.

Boy will play Captain Hook in the production, while Dorit will appear as the “mermaid”.

George said: “I’m really looking forward to playing Captain Hook and showing off my evil side! I make my first entrance on a life size galleon that sails around the stage in front of an amazing water-wall fountain.”

“Although the show has traditional pantomime elements, it is so much more, being a mix of cirque and spectacular event and I get a chance to fight a giant animatronic crocodile. What’s not to like?”

Meanwhile, Dorit commented: “I am so excited to work with George who is a dear friend and god-father to my children Jagger and Phoenix, who will also be in the show as part of Peter Pan’s gang.”

Dorit and Boy have been close friends for years, as her husband Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley is his longtime manager.

Rising comedy star Jordan Conway will play Peter Pan in the panto, alongside a dozen cirque performers, and a large troupe of Irish and Highland dancers.

Producer Jon Conway added: “I am thrilled to be working with Boy George, surely one of the most iconic stars of all time, who will make this production stylish and unique.

“We use every square inch of the stage and auditorium to deliver a massive production both breath-taking and hilarious”.