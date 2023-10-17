Rapper Tyga requests sole custody of his and Blac Chyna’s son

Tyga is seeking sole custody of his and Blac Chyna’s son.

The former couple, who dated between 2011 and 2014, share an 11-year-old son named King Cairo.

According to court documents obtained by E! News and filed in Los Angeles on October 13, Tyga is requesting legal and physical custody of King.

The rapper, whose real name is Michael Stevenson, asked the court to give his ex child visitation rights.

He specifically asked that Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, gets time with King every Friday after school to Sunday at 5pm.

In response to the filing, Chyna told E! News: “I have always respected him as King’s father and know that we both love him very much and want nothing but the best for him.”

“I never imagined that Michael would want to alienate me or distance me from King and strategically push me out of his life.”

Back in August, Chyna requested joint legal and physical custody of King, along with child support.

She also filed a petition to “determine parental relationship” against Tyga.

Tyga and Blac Chyna started dating in 2011, and the model gave birth to their son on October 16, 2012.

The pair got engaged two months after King’s birth, before splitting up in August 2014.

Chyna also shares a six-year-old daughter named Dream with her ex Rob Kardashian, who she split from in 2017 after a year of dating.