R. Kelly receives additional year of jailtime

R. Kelly has received one additional year of jailtime.

On Thursday, the 56-year-old was sentenced to 20 years in jail after he was convicted of child pornography and the enticement of minors for sex.

However, 19 of the 20 years will be served concurrently with the 30-year sentence he received after he was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in a New York trial back in 2021.

The final year of the sentence will be served in a Chicago-based federal prison.

In the Chicago-based trial, the R&B singer was convicted by a jury on six out of 13 counts, prosecutors said.

R. Kelly was found guilty of three child pornography counts and three counts of enticing minors for sex, but was acquitted of seven other charges that included obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to receive child pornography.