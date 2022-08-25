Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome adorable new addition to their family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed an adorable new addition to their family.

The couple have adopted a 7-year-old dog named Momma Mia, who was rescued from a testing laboratory alongside 4,000 other beagles last month.

The Envigo plant was shut down due to numerous animal-welfare violations, as the dogs were found living in deplorable conditions.

Since then, many of the dogs have found their forever homes – including one lucky pooch who was adopted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Speaking to the LA Times, Shannon Keith, an animal rights attorney who has taken in many of the rescues, said she recently received a call from an unknown number, and had no idea who was on the other end.

Shannon said: “She calls on my cell with no Caller ID and says, ‘Hey Shannon, this is Meghan.’ We talked for 30 minutes, and I thought, “Is this Megan Fox?'”

She later discovered the identity of the mystery caller when Meghan and Prince Harry showed up to the San Fernando Valley house to visit the dogs after-hours.

Momma Mia had been taken there alongside eight of her newborn puppies, and Shannon praised Meghan for wanting to adopt the mother instead of one of her babies.

The former actress apparently held Mia, and said: “We’re adopting her. We don’t want a Christmas puppy… We want ones we can help, who are older.”

Meghan has been an advocate for animal adoption for years, and already has a rescue beagle named Guy.

The couple also share a black labrador thought to be named Pula.

Harry and Meghan currently live in Montecito, California, with their two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.