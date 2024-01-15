Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson announces the sex of her baby with sweet gender reveal party

Pretty Little Liars actress Ashely Benson has announced the sex of her first child with a sweet gender reveal party.

A source informed In Touch Weekly back in October of the star’s pregnancy: “Ashley Benson is pregnant. I don’t know how far along she is, but she has been showing since at least September.”

“She is wearing loose fitting clothes, avoiding photos, and is trying to keep it under wraps.”

Ashley and her partner Brandon Davis have announced they are expecting a baby girl with a party they hosted for close family and friends.

The couple celebrated with famous pals including Demi Lovato and Nicky Hilton at a lavish baby shower and gender reveal – with pink cakes, muffins and candy on display in honour of their baby girl.

The Pretty Little Liars alum took to her Instagram stories to repost a number of pictures from the event.

The 34-year-old announced her engagement to Brandon back in July.

She shared the exciting news by posting a photo of her massive diamond ring on social media.

Brandon, 43, seemed to pop the question during a romantic dinner date, and posted a snap of Ashley’s ring on his Instagram Story alongside the caption: “Love of my life.”