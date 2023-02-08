Post Malone ‘insists he’s happy and healthy’ after sparking concern amongst fans

Post Malone has reportedly “insisted he’s happy and healthy” after sparking concern amongst fans.

The 27-year-old, whose real name is Austin Post, began awkwardly fidgeting while performing his track I Fall Apart in Sydney on Sunday night.

A clip, which has gone viral on TikTok, shows the singer playing with his t-shirt as he sings.

The clip sparked concerns amongst fans, who pointed out that he had also noticeably lost weight.

One TikTok user commented on the post: “Bro is quite literally falling apart,” while a second wrote: “He’s not ok. I hope he has ppl there for him.”

A third wrote: “This genuinely breaks me to see him like this. He’s struggling somewhere and we CANNOT lose him too!!!”

However, according to TMZ, Post Malone “insists he’s happy and healthy and nothing is amiss”.

Sources close to the 27-year-old told the outlet: “He’s not on drugs or sick,” and that his weight loss is as a result of “adhering to a strict diet and working out.”

The Congratulations rapper’s father also had his say on his son’s new appearance.

“Healthiest he’s been in years! Mentally and physically,” he commented on one fan’s Instagram post.