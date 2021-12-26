Pop singer JoJo announces her engagement to actor Dexter Darden

JoJo has announced her engagement to actor Dexter Darden.

The pop singer shared the exciting news on Christmas Day alongside photos and videos of them celebrating their engagement.

The 31-year-old wrote: “forever with YOU? Sign me UP. celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo 🍀 (@iamjojo)

“the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!!” she continued.

“thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us.”

“you are one of one. LFG @dexterdarden,” she added.

In the comment section, the 30-year-old actor wrote: “Yupppppp🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 thank you for being my forever 💍❤️.”