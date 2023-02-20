Pink slams claims she ‘shaded’ Christina Aguilera in new interview

Pink has slammed claims she “shaded” Christina Aguilera in a new interview.

The two singers teamed up with Lil Kim and Mya back in 2001 for the hit track ‘Lady Marmalade’.

Pink took to Twitter over the weekend to clarify comments she made in an interview with Buzzfeed UK, in which she said shooting the music video wasn’t “fun”.

She wrote: “Y’all are nuts Xtina had sh*t to do with who was on that song.”

“If you don’t know by now – I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened. I’m zero percent interested in your f*cking drama.”

“If you haven’t noticed – I’m a little busy selling. And by selling – I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and sh*t.”

“Also – I kissed xtinas mouth. I don’t need to kiss her ass,” Pink added.

In the interview, Pink failed to mention Christine when discussing the music video, but said her other two co-stars were “nice”.

She said: “[The music video] wasn’t very fun to make; I’m all about fun, and it was a lot of fuss. There were some ~personalities~… Kim and Maya were nice.”

“I guess it is iconic, but I remember I kept crying because my skin didn’t like the makeup. It was just… There was some annoying things happening that day.”