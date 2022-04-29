Pete Davidson supports Kim Kardashian at court amid Blac Chyna trial

Pete Davidson was spotted at a court in Los Angeles on Thursday, supporting his girlfriend Kim Kardashian amid Blac Chyna’s ongoing trial against her and her family.

Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend, who he shares a daughter with, is currently suing members of the Kardashian-Jenner family for $100 million on claims of defamation and illegal interference with her contracts and business dealings.

The model has claimed Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner “conspired” to cancel her E! reality show ‘Rob & Chyna’ in 2017 – which they have strongly denied.

Page Six has reported that the SNL star was present in court on Thursday to support his reality star girlfriend.

A source told the outlet that the couple were seen kissing in the hallway of the court before proceeding into a private room together.

The trial has been ongoing for two weeks, but this is reportedly the first time Kim’s beau Pete has come to lend his support.

Kim started dating the comedian late last year, following her split from Kanye West.

The couple struck up a romance after the reality star hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in October.