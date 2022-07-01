Pete Davidson responds to rumour he dumped pop singer for Phoebe Dynevor

Pete Davidson has responded to a rumour he dumped pop singer Olivia O’Brien for Phoebe Dynevor.

The popular comedian was linked to the Bridgerton actress in early 2021, but the pair split after just five months of dating.

The rumour was brought up during Olivia’s appearance on the BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry podcast on June 29.

After Dave asked Olivia “what was going on” between her and Pete, the influencer looked surprised by his question.

The podcast host then read an anonymous and unverified tip that was previously sent to DeuxMoi (a celebrity gossip site), which said: “I have it on good authority that Pete and Phoebe are in fact an item.”

“He ended things with B-list popstar/influencer he had been seeing beforehand for Phoebe.”

Olivia confirmed the claim was about her, and said this happened around October 2020.

The singer-songwriter said: “He texted me and was like, ‘I’m seeing someone else. So, like, I can’t.'”

Despite this, Olivia still called Pete a “sweet guy”.

“He’s hot and he’s really funny,” she said. “And he’s really sweet. He’s a really sweet guy.”

However, it looks like Pete and Olivia have different recollections of their past relationship.

In response to her podcast comments, a rep for the SNL star told E! News: “There is no truth to this.”

The rep added that the pair “were friends and hung [out] a few times.”

Pete and Phoebe started dating in early 2021, but called it quits in August as they struggled to make their long-distance relationship work.

The 28-year-old is now in a high-profile relationship with Kim Kardashian.

The couple started dating in October 2021, after the reality star made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

The pair are said to be very serious, and Kim has even introduced Pete to her four kids – whom she shares with her ex Kanye West.