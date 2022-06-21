Kim Kardashian opens up about introducing Pete Davidson to her four children

Kim Kardashian has revealed she waited six months before she introduced her boyfriend Pete Davidson to her four children.

The 41-year-old opened up about the decision during her appearance on NBC’s Today on Tuesday.

Speaking to hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Kim confessed she turned to her sister and friends for advice, and even consulted therapists about it.

Kim said: “Luckily I have a sister that has been through it all and we talked about it, and I consulted with a few therapists and other friends that had been through it.”

“So I definitely wanted to wait six months – that was like the marker.”

“You just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible.”

Kim shares her four kids – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – with her ex Kanye West.

The 41-year-old filed for divorce from her rapper husband after almost seven years of marriage last February.

Months later, Kim struck up a romance with Pete after she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October.

Kim previously confessed she was the one who pursued Pete by asking an SNL producer for his number.

When asked what was her first text to the comedian, the mother-of-four said she thanked him for the advice he gave her before she hosted SNL.

Kim said she texted Pete something along the lines of: “Hey, thank you so much for that advice, it was so much fun.”

“It was just something [casual], I wanted to keep it open,” she said, blushing.

It obviously worked out in her favour, as the two have been together for about eight months now.

It was only back in April when we first saw Pete with one of Kim’s kids – when he and North were spotted cruising around in a golf cart.

Since then, we’ve seen Pete and Saint on a couple outings like shopping at Walmart and making a stop at The Grove shopping centre in L.A.