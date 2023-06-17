Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after car crash

Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving after his involvement in a car crash back in March.

The car the comedian and his girlfriend Chase crashed into a home in Beverly Hills, California at around 11pm.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office served Pete with one count of misdemeanour on Friday.

Pete’s arraignment is scheduled for July 27.

A spokesperson for the DA’s office told Page Six: “We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home.”

“Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences.”

The comedian was reportedly driving the car at a high speed and lost control of it.

Pete and Chase, who co-star in the black comedy horror film film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, fuelled dating rumours in January after they were spotted enjoying each other’s company in a New York restaurant.

The rumoured couple were later papped on a romantic stroll around Universal Studios Hollywood, and recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Hawaii.