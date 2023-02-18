Paul Wesley files for divorce from wife Ines de Ramon amid Brad Pitt romance rumours

Paul Wesley has filed for divorce from his wife Ines de Ramon.

A rep for the former couple confirmed to E! News on September 18 that “they have separated” and have been living apart for several months.

“The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago,” the rep said at the time. “They request privacy at this time.”

According to E! News, Paul has since filed for divorce from Ines – citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

It comes amid the jewellery maker’s rumoured romance with Brad Pitt.

Ines, who works for the jewellery brand Anita Ko, attended a Bono concert with Brad last November at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

The rumoured couple were photographed alongside married couple Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber backstage at the show.

Ines and Brad are also said to have gotten cosy during the premiere afterparty for the Hollywood actor’s latest film Babylon in LA last December.

According to People magazine, the rumoured couple mingled with other guests at the party and occasionally put their arms around one another.

The pair also celebrated Brad’s 59th birthday together on December 18, and Ines reportedly received a Valentine’s Day gift from the actor last week.

Brad Pitt spent Valentine’s Day apart from his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, but he made sure to send her flowers! https://t.co/W6NKTddq9T — JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 18, 2023

Ines secretly married her ex Paul in 2019, one year after they went public with their romance, and the pair privately called it quits earlier this year.

Brad has dated some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Juliette Lewis, and Jennifer Aniston – whom he was married to from 2000 to 2005.

The actor was also previously married to actress Angelina Jolie, who he shares six children with; the Hollywood couple dated for ten years before they finally the knot in 2014.

However, Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016, and they are still in the midst of a messy custody battle.