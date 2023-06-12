Orange Is The New Black star Uzo Aduba announces she’s expecting her first child

Orange Is The New Black star Uzo Aduba has announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband Robert Sweeting.

The actress, 42, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday by sharing a video of her holding up a baby grow.

She captioned the post: “What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy!”

“I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done,” Uzo added.

The actress secretly married her filmmaker husband in New York back in 2020.

Uzo is best known for playing Suzanne ‘Crazy Eyes’ Warren on the hit Netflix series Orange Is the New Black.