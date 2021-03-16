Olivia Wilde subtly celebrates Harry Styles’ first Grammy win

The singer picked up an award for his hit track 'Watermelon Sugar'

Olivia Wilde has subtly celebrated Harry Styles’ first Grammy win.

On Sunday, the former One Direction star picked up the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit song ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

The 27-year-old also performed the track in an incredible opening to the awards show, wearing a black leather jacket and matching trousers paired with a mint boa by Gucci on stage.

The singer has been dating actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde in recent months, who took to her Instagram Stories after the show to pay tribute to her beau.

Making reference to his track ‘Watermelon Sugar’, Olivia shared a throwback photo of Paul McCartney taking a bite out of a watermelon slice.

The 37-year-old captioned the post: “🙌”.

Harry and Olivia confirmed their romance back in January, when they were papped holding hands at Harry’s agent’s wedding in Montecito, California.

The couple reportedly grew close on the set of upcoming film ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’, which was directed by Olivia and starred Harry.