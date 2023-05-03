Olivia Wilde reacts to wearing the same dress as Margaret Zhang to the 2023 Met Gala

Olivia Wilde has reacted to wearing the same dress as Margaret Zhang at the 2023 Met Gala.
The Don’t Worry Darling director stunned in a white dress with a gold violin motif by Chloé designer Gabriela Hears.
The look was inspired by a 1983 design Karl Lagerfeld had created while he worked at the fashion house.
@emdcurl Lemme be real with you. I’ve met a lot of celebs in my day and Olivia Wilde might be the prettiest person I’ve ever seen in real life 🫣 #oliviawilde #metgala ♬ TELL ME WHAT SHE DIDDDD feat reneefrances – Shar
Meanwhile Margaret wore a black and bronze twist on the stunning design.
Taking to her Instagram story to share a collage of herself and Margaret alongside the original Chloé design, Olivia said: “Great minds 😎.”
“If you’re gonna twin with anyone, make it @margaretzhang 😍.”
Margaret shared Olivia’s story, writing “QUE THE STRINGS 💪💪💪🎻🎻🎻.”
