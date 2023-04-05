Olivia Wilde claims ex Jason Sudeikis doesn’t pay child support

Olivia Wilde has claimed that her ex Jason Sudeikis doesn’t pay child support.

The former couple share two children – Otis Alexander, 8, and Daisy Josephine, 6.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the director alleged she is covering “100% of the costs for the children’s care”.

The publication reported that this includes their food, clothing and extracurricular activities.

Olivia is said to have noted that she and Jason split their children’s school fees between them.

The actress is said to have requested the court to order her ex to pay child support so she can provide for Otis and Daisy “commensurate with Jason’s standard of living.”

The 39-year-old also wants the Ted Lasso actor to contribute towards her attorney and accountant fees because he is in a “significantly superior” financial position, and because she’s blowing money because of “Jason and his counsel’s egregious, unnecessary and aggressive conduct”.

According to the publication, Olivia is requesting for Jason to pay child support from the date which she filed the case, as well as an additional $500,000.

The court documents state: “Jason shares equal responsibility with Olivia for the support of their children, yet Olivia has borne the lion’s share of the expenses for their children since the pendency of this action,” per the outlet.

Olivia and Jason started dating in 2011, and got engaged in 2013.

The former couple split in late 2020.