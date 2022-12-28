Olivia Newton-John’s daughter pays tribute to her late mum on first Christmas since her death

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi has paid tribute to her late mum as she marked the first Christmas since her death.

The Australian actress and singer, who was best known for her role as Sandy in the cult-classic film Grease, sadly passed away in August at the age of 73.

Olivia shared her 36-year-old daughter Chloe with her first husband Matt Lattanzi, whom she was married to from 1984 until 1995.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Chloe penned a sweet tribute to her late mum Olivia as she marked the first Christmas since her death.

The 36-year-old wrote: “Happy belated Christmas everyone ❤️. I am of no religion but enjoy this day so much. It is a day to give to all those you love and treasure.”

“My soulmate @jamesdriskill thank you for giving me the greatest present… YOU!!! This is A day that you don’t focus on you, you focus on the joy you can bring others 🥹.”

“It’s my first Christmas without my mama in physical form. But her spirit was everywhere.”

“All the love all the joy all of it… my mama. Merry Christmas to everyone.”

“I wish all creatures great and small health happiness joy peace and prosperity ❤️. Great spirit lies within you all ❤️. I love you earth family.”

In August, Olivia’s husband John Easterling said she had died peacefully aged 73 at her ranch in Southern California, surrounded by family and friends.

He wrote in a statement: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.”

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

“In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation.”

The statement continued: “Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.”

Olivia has battled breast cancer for more than 30 years, although her cause of death has not yet been revealed.

A source close to the late actress told TMZ at the time of her death: “After a 30-year cancer journey, she lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer.”

