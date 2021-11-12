Ninth person dies following ‘crowd surge’ at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival

A ninth person has died following a fatal crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

Eight people aged between 14 and 27 were killed in a crowd crush at the concert in Houston, Texas last Friday, which also left hundreds injured.

22-year-old Bharti Shahani has since passed away in hospital, where she had been since the incident occurred last week.

22-year old Texas A&M University senior

Bharti Shahani has died after her injuries sustained at Astroworld, according to the family attorney.

Travis and the event’s organisers are facing multiple lawsuits over the incident for negligence, gross negligence, and damages for injuries.

A day after the tragic event, the rapper paid tribute to those who lost their lives at his concert in a statement shared on Twitter.

He wrote: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

“Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”

During a press conference last Friday night, Houston fire chief Samuel Pena said: “We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight and scores of individuals that were injured.”

“At around 9 or 9:15, the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage and that caused panic and people were getting injured. Houston Fire Department transported 17 people to hospitals.”

Mr Pena said 11 of those transported to the hospital were in cardiac arrest.

The head of Houston Police has since claimed he “expressed concerns” to Travis and his security team before the festival took place.

In a statement released this week, police chief Troy Finner said: “I met with Travis Scott and his head of security for a few moments last Friday prior to the main event.”

“I expressed my concerns regarding public safety and that in my 31 years of law enforcement experience I have never seen a time with more challenges facing citizens of all ages, to include a global pandemic and social tension throughout the nation.”

“I asked Travis Scott and his team to work with Houston Police Department for all events over the weekend and to be mindful of his team’s social media messaging on any unscheduled events.”

“The meeting was brief and respectful, and a chance for me to share my public safety concerns as Chief of Police.”

“As I have previously stated, our criminal investigation continues. We are asking for everyone to be considerate of the grieving families during this incredibly difficult time. Please continue to lift them up in prayer,” he added.