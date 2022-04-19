New rich list reveals which Selling Sunset star is earning the most money on Instagram

A new rich list has revealed which Selling Sunset star is earning the most money on Instagram.

Research conducted by furniture experts Bed Kingdom examined the social media profiles of the agents at the Oppenheim Group, as well as influencer marketing calculators to work out how influential the Netflix stars are on social media and how much they can earn per sponsored Instagram post.

Chrishell Stause took the top spot earning a potential £7,973 per sponsored Instagram post. This is due to her having the highest follower count in the ranking with 3.1 million and an engagement rate of 3.09%, making her Instagram account ideal for sponsorship deals.

Christine Quinn is revealed as the second-highest earner on the show.

The show’s ‘villain’ has the second-highest Instagram following of 2.7 million, and an engagement rate of 1.21%, allowing her to earn a potential of £7,067 per sponsored post.

Heather Rae Young can expect to earn an average of up to £6,195 per sponsored Instagram post, making her the third highest-earning agent on the show.

This is due to her Instagram following of more than 2.4 million and high engagement rate of 2.49%.

Mary Fitzgerald has the fourth-largest following out of the Selling Sunset cast, with a total of 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

This means that she could charge up to £4,641 per sponsored post, a number that could increase drastically as the fifth season of Selling Sunset is released on Netflix on April 22nd.

Emma Hernan is the fifth most influential star of the show.

Joining the cast in season four, Emma has a high engagement rate of 2.76% and a total of 1.5 million followers on Instagram, allowing her to earn up to £3,997 per sponsored post as a result.

Jason Oppenheim, co-owner of The Oppenheim Group, also ranks as one of the most influential stars of the show, placing eighth overall.

He can earn up to £2,960 per post on Instagram, based on his following of 1.1 million.

Additionally, season five newcomer Chelsea Lazkani can earn up to £227 per sponsored post.

The latest addition to the cast has the highest engagement rate of 10.95% on Instagram due to having the lowest follower count of all the cast, with 36,000 followers, which will likely significantly increase with the new season’s release.

A spokesperson for Bed Kingdom commented on the findings: “Selling Sunset has proven to be a massive hit show for Netflix and the cast are definitely able to reap the benefits. As fans tune in to watch the new season, we can expect these earnings to increase massively along with the cast’s social media following.

“While the commission the agents would receive for selling a home in California is bound to be their main source of income due to the high property prices, these findings show that many of the cast can live comfortably on income from social media alone, being able to make a fortune from a single Instagram post.”

Season 5 of Selling Sunset joins Netflix this Friday.