New rich list reveals which member of the Kardashian-Jenner family earns the most money from social media

A new rich list has revealed which member of the Kardashian-Jenner family earns the most money from social media.

According to online casino experts AskGamblers.com, the youngest member of the clan Kylie Jenner is the top earner, making at least £497,000 per sponsored social media post.

The 24-year-old boasts 326 million followers on Instagram, and became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire back in 2019 at the age of 21.

The mum-of-two’s wealth comes from her businesses Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim and Kylie Baby.

Kylie’s older sister Kim takes second place, and is believed to make around £455,000 per sponsored post.

The SKIMS, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance founder boasts 299 million followers on Instagram.

In third place on the rich list is Khloe Kardashian, who has 233 million followers and reportedly earns a minimum of £354,000 per sponsored post.

In fourth place is supermodel and the second youngest sister Kendall Jenner, who is said to make £349,000 per post and has 230 million followers.

Kourtney, who boasts 169 million Instagram followers, makes an impressive £256,000 per sponsored post.

Momager Kris Jenner reportedly makes £71,000 per Instagram post, thanks to her 46.8 million followers.

Kourtney’s ex and father to her three kids Scott Disick is believed to earn £40,000 per ad as he has 26.5 million followers on the platform.

A spokesperson for AskGamblers.com said: “The Kardashian family is one of the most influential in the world, with the main girls having a combined 1.3 billion followers on Instagram.”

“As the family’s new show on Hulu, The Kardashians releases, it will be interesting to see which members benefit the most by gaining the highest number of followers.”