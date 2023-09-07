New report reveals what’s REALLY going on between Gigi Hadid and music producer Cole Bennett

A new report has revealed what’s REALLY going on between Gigi Hadid and music producer Cole Bennett.
The model was first linked to Cole last month, when they were spotted leaving a house party in Los Angeles together.
A source has since told Us Weekly that the pair’s relationship is “moving in a romantic direction”.
The insider explained: “They’ve been friends for a few years. They’ve been playing coy about their status, but they mesh really well together.”
The source said Gigi finds Cole “refreshing”, while a second added: “He lights up around her.”
The first insider added that Gigi, 28, is “ready for something more serious” after her fling with Leonardo DiCaprio – who she reportedly split from in February.
Cole, 27, has worked with artists such as Kanye West, Eminem, Wiz Khalifa and J.Cole in the past.
Gigi previously dated former One Direction star Zayn Malik from 2015 until 2021, and the former couple share a two-year-old daughter named Khai.