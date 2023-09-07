New report reveals what’s REALLY going on between Gigi Hadid and music producer Cole Bennett

A new report has revealed what’s REALLY going on between Gigi Hadid and music producer Cole Bennett.

The model was first linked to Cole last month, when they were spotted leaving a house party in Los Angeles together.

A source has since told Us Weekly that the pair’s relationship is “moving in a romantic direction”.

EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Hadid spotted leaving a house party with music producer Cole Bennett https://t.co/sRuubwAhI3 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 29, 2023

The insider explained: “They’ve been friends for a few years. They’ve been playing coy about their status, but they mesh really well together.”

The source said Gigi finds Cole “refreshing”, while a second added: “He lights up around her.”

The first insider added that Gigi, 28, is “ready for something more serious” after her fling with Leonardo DiCaprio – who she reportedly split from in February.

Cole, 27, has worked with artists such as Kanye West, Eminem, Wiz Khalifa and J.Cole in the past.