New report reveals The Kardashian-Jenner family ‘love’ Kylie’s new beau Timothée Chalamet

A new report has revealed that Timothée Chalamet has got the stamp of approval from new girlfriend, Kylie Jenner’s family.

The pair went public with their relationship in September, after they were spotted kissing at a Beyoncé concert in LA.

The Call Me By Your Name actor now reportedly makes the make-up mogul “incredibly happy.”

A source has told PEOPLE that the 26-year-old has officially put the label of “boyfriend” on the star and that her family “loves” him.

“He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him.”

The source continued: “He is very supportive of her career and she of his.”

“They both try to attend important events for each other.”

Another source previously described their relationship as “fun and uncomplicated.”

At the time the insider said: “They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy.”

“He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.”

“He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie,” the source continued.

“She likes that he is a private guy.”

Kylie and Timothée were first seen hanging out at Jean Paul Gaultier’s fashion show back in January.

The pair were later spotted out for dinner with Kylie’s sister Kendall and her new beau Bad Bunny, and sparked romance rumours when they were spotted on a “secret date” outside Tito’s Tacos in LA back in April.

In a video obtained by TMZ in September, the couple finally confirmed their relationship as they were spotted kissing and embracing at Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles.