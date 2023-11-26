New report claims Taylor Swift’s team is ‘secretly supporting’ fan’s family after tragic death

A new report has claimed Taylor Swift’s team is “secretly supporting” the family of Ana Clara Benevides.

The psychology student tragically died after suffering a cardiac arrest due to the extreme temperatures in Brazil earlier this month.

The singer has since been slammed on social media for her apparent lack of empathy; however, a source suggested it couldn’t be further from the truth.

“The truth is Taylor is damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t,” a source told The Sun.

“If she makes her actions public, she’s seen as using the situation for her own gain, but if she keeps quiet, people start accusing her of being cold.”

“Right now Twitter is awash with claims she and her team have turned a blind eye to the tragedy but the reality couldn’t be further from the truth”

“Taylor’s inner circle have privately reached out to offer their support in any way that they can. Everyone from the top down are shaken by the tragedy.”

The insider added: “Of course, her team are like her family and have been there for her but [her boyfriend] Travis [Kelce] really has been her rock.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories to address Ana Clara’s death last week, Taylor wrote: “I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it is with her shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by by this.”

The singer continued: “There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far two young.”

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it.”

“I want to say now I feel this loss deeply, and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends.” “This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring the store to Brazil,” the artist added.