New report claims Taylor Swift is already ‘falling in love’ with Travis Kelce

A new report has claimed Taylor Swift is already “falling in love” with Travis Kelce.

The couple have been dominating headlines ever since they were first romantically linked last month.

Last week, the singer and NFL player finally went public with their relationship, as they were spotted holding hands while enjoying a date night in New York.

A source close to the singer’s friend Blake Lively has since told the Daily Mail: “Taylor is blown away right now and her family is all about Travis.”

“She is trying to keep it together, but is obviously falling in love with him and he feels the same way.”

The source added that Travis “courted” Taylor in a different way other than “her typical, ‘Hey, you’re hot, let’s go out,’ sorta thing.”

“He actually courted her and she feels like she is the luckiest gal in the world right now. It is no coincidence that all she had to do was look outside of Hollywood.”

The source said although Taylor’s parents Scott and Andrea were “super harsh critics” of her love life, they’re “fully supportive” of her romance with Travis.

“All that they ever want is for Taylor to be with someone who keeps her safe and who loves her for her.”

“Travis is a gentleman and, although it is maybe too soon to say, everyone really feels like she has finally met her match.”