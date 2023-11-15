New report claims Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage’s divorce is ‘not amicable’

A new report has claimed Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage’s divorce is “not amicable”.

The hair stylist filed for divorce from The White Lotus actor earlier this month, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

The former couple’s date of separation is listed as November 10.

The court documents also show that a postnuptial agreement is in place.

An insider has since told Us Weekly: “This is not where they wanted this to end up,” noting that their split is “not amicable”.

”It will take time for both to get to a place where they can move past this and get on with their lives.”

Another source noted that there wasn’t one specific thing that led to their split, but rather “several factors”.

Chris and Lukas confirmed their relationship in February, and later made their red carpet debut together at a party in Los Angeles.

The former couple tied the knot in The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas on April 22.

Kim Kardashian officiated the wedding, while country music superstar Shania Twain performed her hit track You’re Still The One for the newlyweds.