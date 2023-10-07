New documents confirm Kanye West and Bianca Censori are legally married

New documents have confirmed that Kanye West and Bianca Censori are legally married.

In January, TMZ reported the new couple had recently celebrated their love in a private ceremony – just two months after the rapper finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

It was previously understood that Kanye and Bianca hadn’t filed a marriage certificate to make it legal.

Their marriage date is listed as December 20, 2022 – one month after he finalised his divorce from Kim.

Per their marriage licence, were wed by officiant James Mayfield in Palo Alto, California, known as Silicon Valley.

The document was filed under Bianca Censori and ‘Ye’, who legally changed his named from Kanye Omari west in October 2021.

Kanye West & his wife Bianca Censori yesterday at Starbucks in Milan 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/mSyVO5Z55S — Rap / HipHop Talk (@HipHopTalker) October 7, 2023

Kanye and Bianca’s marital home is listed as his Wyoming ranch.

Explaining why they chose a “confidential marriage” licence, a close friend of the couple said: “Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full time in front of a camera.”

“Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that’s just for them.”

“For that reason they’ve been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don’t think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down.”