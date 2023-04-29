Naomi Campbell appears to hit back after I’m A Celeb’s Janice Dickinson dubs her a ‘b***h’

Naomi Campbell appears to have hit back after Janice Dickinson dubbed her a “b***h”.

The former supermodel made the remark during a recent episode of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

The 68-year-old was asked: “What do you think of the world of modelling? What do you think it does to young girls? Because everyone is really scrutinising it right now, if it’s PC, if we should be doing it now.”

Janice responded: “It depends.”

“Naomi Campbell, for example, is the biggest b***h, she’s not nice to her assistants, she’s always late. The industry turned her into a monster.”

The former supermodel never revealed any other details.

Naomi now appears to have hit back, as she shared a cryptic post on social media.

The post read: “1. Nobody tells a better lie than someone who is seeking cheap fame and attention.”

“2. Especially those you’ve never met… Keep my name out of your mouths.”

Naomi cryptically wrote: “LOUDER.”