MTV Europe Music Awards 2023: The FULL list of winners

The MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 was due to take place in Paris, France on Sunday, November 5.

However, the annual awards ceremony was cancelled due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas crisis.

In a statement at the time of cancellation, Paramount said: “Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.”

“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration,” the statement continued.

“With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning. We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November of 2024.”

Although the MTV EMAs didn’t take place, the winners were announced, with Taylor Swift claiming three awards – Best Artist, Best Live and Best Video for Anti-Hero.

Check out the full list of winners here:

BEST SONG

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Jung Kook feat. Latto – Seven: WINNER

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Rema, Selena Gomez – Calm Down

BEST VIDEO

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Little Simz – Gorilla

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero: WINNER

BEST ARTIST

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift: WINNER

BEST COLLABORATION

Central Cee x Dave – Sprinter

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me

KAROL G, Shakira – TQG: WINNER

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – Creepin’

PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2

Rema, Selena Gomez – Calm Down

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coi Leray

FLO

Ice Spice

Peso Pluma: WINNER

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

BEST POP

Billie Eilish: WINNER

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

BEST AFROBEATS

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Rema: WINNER

BEST ROCK

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Måneskin: WINNER

Metallica

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

BEST LATIN

Anitta: WINNER

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

ROSALÍA

Shakira

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Måneskin (@maneskinofficial)

BEST K-POP

FIFTY FIFTY

Jung Kook: WINNER

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Blur

Fall Out Boy

Lana Del Rey: WINNER

Paramore

Thirty Seconds To Mars

YUNGBLUD

BEST ELECTRONIC

Alesso

Calvin Harris

David Guetta: WINNER

Swedish House Mafia

Peggy Gou

Tiësto

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B

Central Cee

Lil Wayne

Lil Uzi Vert

Metro Boomin

Nicki Minaj: WINNER

Travis Scott

BEST R&B

Chlöe

Chris Brown: WINNER

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

SZA

Usher

BEST LIVE

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Ed Sheeran

Måneskin

SZA

Taylor Swift: WINNER

The Weeknd

BEST PUSH

November 2022: Flo Milli

December 2022: Reneé Rapp

January 2023: Sam Ryder

February 2023: Armani White

March 2023: FLETCHER

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER: WINNER

May 2023: Ice Spice

June 2023: FLO

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith

August 2023: Kaliii

September 2023: GloRilla

October 2023: Benson Boone