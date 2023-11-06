Ad
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023: The FULL list of winners

Taylor Swift led the nominations Credit: Instagram
The MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 was due to take place in Paris, France on Sunday, November 5.

However, the annual awards ceremony was cancelled due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas crisis.

In a statement at the time of cancellation, Paramount said: “Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.”

“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration,” the statement continued.

“With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning. We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November of 2024.”

Although the MTV EMAs didn’t take place, the winners were announced, with Taylor Swift claiming three awards – Best Artist, Best Live and Best Video for Anti-Hero.

Check out the full list of winners here:

BEST SONG

  • Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
  • Jung Kook feat. Latto – Seven: WINNER
  • Miley Cyrus – Flowers
  • Olivia Rodrigo – vampire
  • SZA – Kill Bill
  • Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
  • Rema, Selena Gomez – Calm Down

BEST VIDEO

  • Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos
  • Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
  • Little Simz – Gorilla
  • Miley Cyrus – Flowers
  • Olivia Rodrigo – vampire
  • SZA – Kill Bill
  • Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero: WINNER

BEST ARTIST

  • Doja Cat
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift: WINNER

BEST COLLABORATION

  • Central Cee x Dave – Sprinter
  • David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
  • KAROL G, Shakira – TQG: WINNER
  • Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – Creepin’
  • PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2
  • Rema, Selena Gomez – Calm Down

BEST NEW ARTIST

  • Coi Leray
  • FLO
  • Ice Spice
  • Peso Pluma: WINNER
  • PinkPantheress
  • Reneé Rapp

BEST POP

  • Billie Eilish: WINNER
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift

BEST AFROBEATS

  • Asake
  • Aya Nakamura
  • Ayra Starr
  • Burna Boy
  • Davido
  • Rema: WINNER

BEST ROCK

  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Foo Fighters
  • Måneskin: WINNER
  • Metallica
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • The Killers

BEST LATIN 

  • Anitta: WINNER
  • Bad Bunny
  • KAROL G
  • Peso Pluma
  • ROSALÍA
  • Shakira

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Måneskin (@maneskinofficial)

BEST K-POP

  • FIFTY FIFTY
  • Jung Kook: WINNER
  • NewJeans
  • SEVENTEEN
  • Stray Kids
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER

BEST ALTERNATIVE

  • Blur
  • Fall Out Boy
  • Lana Del Rey: WINNER
  • Paramore
  • Thirty Seconds To Mars
  • YUNGBLUD

BEST ELECTRONIC

  • Alesso
  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta: WINNER
  • Swedish House Mafia
  • Peggy Gou
  • Tiësto
Instagram

BEST HIP HOP

  • Cardi B
  • Central Cee
  • Lil Wayne
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Metro Boomin
  • Nicki Minaj: WINNER
  • Travis Scott

BEST R&B

  • Chlöe
  • Chris Brown: WINNER
  • Steve Lacy
  • Summer Walker
  • SZA
  • Usher

BEST LIVE

  • Beyoncé
  • Burna Boy
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Måneskin
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift: WINNER
  • The Weeknd

BEST PUSH

  • November 2022: Flo Milli
  • December 2022: Reneé Rapp
  • January 2023: Sam Ryder
  • February 2023: Armani White
  • March 2023: FLETCHER
  • April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER: WINNER
  • May 2023: Ice Spice
  • June 2023: FLO
  • July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith
  • August 2023: Kaliii
  • September 2023: GloRilla
  • October 2023: Benson Boone
