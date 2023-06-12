Morgan Freeman sends Irish fans into a frenzy after visiting popular Dublin pub

Morgan Freeman was in Dublin this weekend.

The Hollywood actor, 86, MCed a special performance by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra – entitled The Delta Blues Project.

Just before the event, The Shawshank Redemption star surprised fans with a visit to The Bridge 1859 in Ballsbridge.

Managing director Noel Anderson took to Twitter to share a snap of Morgan at the popular pub.

He wrote: “I have been a massive fan of this man over the years love his movies. Having Morgan Freeman visit @TheBridge1859 today was definitely one of the coolest things to ever happen there.”

Morgan then headed to University College Dublin’s annual UCD Festival.

Speaking ahead of the event, festival organiser Sheila Morris said: “At the UCD Festival this weekend, you have the chance to jump into a world of thinking, creating, innovating, and discovering and be inspired by a day of free events for all ages.”

“The festival is a chance to discover hidden talents, explore breakthrough research, and engage with world-class academics, researchers, and authors. Visitors will have the chance to meet with specialists in the fields of science, technology, health, and culture.”