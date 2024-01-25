Molly Shannon to be honoured with Oscar Wilde Award

Molly Shannon will be honoured with an Oscar Wilde Award at the US-Ireland Alliance’s annual event.

Held on March 7th at Bad Robot, the production company of JJ Abrams and Katie McGrath, the event is supported by Screen Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen.

Shannon joins previously announced honorees Pierce Brosnan and Richie Baneham.

Trina Vargo, founder of the US-Ireland Alliance, said Molly’s Irish American characters on Saturday Night Live – like Mary Katherine Gallagher and Sally O’Malley – are iconic.

The impact of her Irish ancestry on her life and career comes across in her 2022 New York Times bestselling memoir Hello, Molly!, as well as in the episode of “Who Do You Think You Are?” which took Molly back to her ancestral home of Achill, in County Mayo.

Shannon spent six seasons as a member of the repertory company on Saturday Night Live.

In 2000, she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program.

Additionally, Molly was awarded the 2017 Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress for her outstanding performance in the highly acclaimed drama Other People, written and directed by Chris Kelly.

On the silver screen, Shannon can most recently be seen starring opposite Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman in Zach Braff’s A Good Person.

Her other film credits include Tamara Jenkins’ Netflix film Private Life, Academy Award-nominated film Promising Young Woman, The Little Hours, Fun Mom Dinner, Life After Beth, Bad Teacher, Superstar, Marie Antoinette, Talladega Nights, Evan Almighty, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and Never Been Kissed, to name a few.

On the small screen, Molly starred in Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider’s The Other Two which quickly became a fan favorite and Critics’ darling on HBO Max.

Her portrayal of the entrancingly hilarious Pat Dubek earned Molly a nomination in the comedy supporting actress category at the 2021 Critics’Choice Awards.

Shannon also starred in Showtime’s “I Love That For You,” which earned her a nomination in the supporting television actor category at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

In 2021, Shannon also received rave reviews for her role in Mike White’s critically acclaimed HBO limited series, “The White Lotus.”

Additional television credits include the popular HBO comedy “Divorce,” opposite Sarah Jessica Parker; a recurring role on NBC’s “Will & Grace,” for which she received her second Primetime Emmy nominations, the Netflix miniseries “Wet Hot American Summer,” “Seinfeld,” “Sex and the City,” and guest arcs on HBO’s “Getting On,” and “Enlightened” for which she received her third Emmy nomination.