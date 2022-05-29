Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson announces he’s expecting his second child with husband Justin Mikita

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has announced he’s expecting his second child with his husband Justin Mikita.

The actor, who is best known for playing Mitchell in Modern Family, shared the exciting news via Instagram.

The 46-year-old wrote: “@justinmikita and I have some exciting news, we’re expecting number 2! Our growing family will be a family of four later this fall! We are so excited for Beckett to have a sibling.”

Referring to the school shooting in Texas earlier this week, Jesse said: “Like the majority of people in this country right now, we are heartbroken at the attacks all over the country — from senseless gun violence to state by state attacks on our transgender family and an onslaught of attacks on women’s reproductive health.”

“Our non-profit @pronounorg continues to raise funds for the incredible organizations on the ground fighting for LGBTQIA+ equality — which of course includes the fights for reproductive health, sensible gun reform & transgender equality — to name a few.”

We are so proud to be partnering with @shopmilimili, a female (mommy) owned small business made in LA, on a gorgeous custom collection of sleep sacks, crib sheets, eye masks & robes designed by queer artist @katiekaapcke with 100% of the proceeds going to PRONOUN.”

Jesse continued: “We will be using these resources to target states where reproductive health and transgender rights are currently under constant attack, starting today with a $25,000 donation each to @aclu_nationwide, @nationalabortionfederation & @everytown.”

“We are so excited to have a little one joining our growing family — and so proud to support the choice to do it. To shop the collection or for more information, head to www.Pronoun.org.”

“A special thanks to @drshahinghadir & @scrcivf who has provided us the possibility to expand our family not once, but twice. We wouldn’t be here without you! 🌈 ❤️👨‍👨‍👦‍👦”

Jesse and Justin welcomed their first child Beckett on July 7, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic.